Home / Chandigarh / Nearly one life is snuffed out daily on Patiala roads: Patiala SP

Nearly one life is snuffed out daily on Patiala roads: Patiala SP

chandigarh Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
The 31st National Road Safety Week concluded with a district-level function at Government Bikram College of Commerce in Patiala on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, superintendent of police (SP) Navneet Singh Bains urged people to strictly adhere to traffic rules in order to avoid mishaps.

“People are aware of traffic rules but they opt to not follow them, resulting in road mishaps. In the past three year, as many as 1,020 people (nearly one person a day) have lost their lives in road accidents in Patiala district,” Bains said.

He expressed his concern over the increasing number of fatalities attributed to road accidents and called upon the public to follow traffic rules and exercise caution.

Secretary regional transport authority Arvind Kumar said that the motive of the National Road Safety Week event was to raise awareness among public regarding road safety.

“There is a need for dissemination of increased awareness among people, especially youth, for the cause of safe driving,” he said.

