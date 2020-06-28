e-paper
Nepalese man dies in Shimla apple orchard fire

Raju (55) worked for orchard owner Girish Gautam and had moved into the house two weeks ago

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A Nepalese national who had moved a week ago into a makeshift house in an apple orchard in Shimla’s Kumarsain, has been found dead in a blaze. (Shutterstock/For representation)
         

A Nepalese man was killed when his makeshift house in an apple orchard in Shimla’s Kumarsain caught fire on Friday night.

Raju (55) from Nepal worked for orchard owner Girish Gautam and had moved into the house two weeks ago.

Though house located in Ghreawati village was reportedly gutted in the fire on Friday, villages came to know about it on Saturday. Police were called and collected the body, which had 70% burns.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rampur Bushahr Abhimaniyou Verma said police were investigating the case.

