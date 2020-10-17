e-paper
New DC office in Chandigarh to be as high as secretariat

The old DC office, which was designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, will be converted into the National Gallery of Modern Art

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The new building of the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office in Sector 17 will have the ground floor dedicated to public dealings and will be as high as the Secretariat in Sector 9.

As per the latest plan prepared by the UT urban planning department, the building, which will come up on the vacant 2-acre land near the Shivalikview hotel, will have six floors, excluding the ground floor, and parking for around 600 cars in the basement.

The plan has been submitted with the DC office for approval. “The DC office is the client in this case, and the plan has been prepared after incorporating their needs including demarcating separate areas for public dealing and internal work spaces,” said a UT official, privy to the matter.

“Incorporating the latest environmental norms, the building will have a sewage treatment plant and rooftop solar power plant,” said the official.

The construction is expected to begin as soon as the plan is agreed upon. Earlier, the DC Office had recommended some changes in the initial plan. “There have been several rounds of discussions on the plan and changes can still be made if required,” the official added.

The old DC office, which was designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, will be converted into the National Gallery of Modern Art, said the official.

