New registration certificate and driving licence smart cards on the anvil in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:47 IST

The UT registration and licensing authority (RLA) will revise the design of the driving licence (DL) and registration certificate (RC) in line with the new design issued by the Central government.

The work on designing the smart cards will be soon started with the RLA preparing a request for proposal so that tenders can be floated. The new design will conform to the uniform design across the country.

“In addition to bringing uniformity, the new design prevents duplication. Though, in the city, there are no such issues, but in other parts of the country, duplication of smart cards has been widely reported,” said an RLA official privy to the development.

The department is also working on using new material for smart cards. Currently, a composite card of 60% PET and 40% PVC (both types of plastics) are used. Now, another option of polycarbonate plastics is being considered as a replacement for making the card. “Polycarbonate has better durability. Pictures and text printed on it also last longer,” added the official.