NIA files chargesheet against 6 in killing of J&K BJP leader, brother

Updated: May 16, 2020 10:34 IST

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a chargesheet against six people, including three slain Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists and three arrested overground workers of the terror group for providing support to Pakistan-based terrorists to kill BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar in Jammu’s Kishtwar.

The chargesheet has been filed in the special NIA Court, Jammu against the six accused under Sections 302, 120B, 109 and 34 of the Ranbir Penal Code, Sections 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the UA(P) Act and Section 25(1A) and 25 of the Arms Act.

The Parihar brothers were shot at point-blank range outside their house on November 1, 2018, when they were returning home after closing their shop.

Initially, a case was registered by the Jammu Police at Kishtwar. The case was subsequently taken over by NIA.

During the investigation, accused Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt and Azad Hussain Bagwan, all residents of Kishtwar were arrested in November 2019.

These three accused had provided logistic support to the three terrorists—Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain, who had killed the Parihar brothers.

The investigation unearthed the larger conspiracy of these terrorists and the overground workers of Hizb who were attempting to revive terrorism in the Doda region.

These terrorists not only carried out the murder of Parihar brothers but also carried out three other terrorist acts in Kishtwar in 2019.

In furtherance of the said conspiracy led by Jahangir Saroori, commander of the terror outfit in Kishtwar district, the accused persons devised ways and means to raise funds to sustain the activities of the banned terrorist organisation.

It may be stated here that Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain were killed during different encounters that took place between the Hizbul Mujahideen cadres and security forces in Ramban and Doda districts in September 2019 and January this year.

Further investigation continues against absconding accused Jahangir Saroori and others involved in the case.