Nigerian national gets 10-yr jail in NDPS case

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:14 IST

The Chandigarh district court on Friday awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a Nigerian national who had been caught with 415gm heroin in 2017.

The convict Eze Uchenna James was held guilty under Sections 8, 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and told to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh besides serving the jail term.

Another accused, Raphel Emeka, who was arrested in the case was cleared of all charges. The case dates back to June 7, 2017, when the police had received a tip-off regarding two Nigerian nationals who were in Sector 17 and carrying a consignment of 400 gm heroin.

When the team reached the spot, they found a man of African descent carrying a brown bag on his shoulder. On being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau team, he revealed that he had brought the contraband from a man named Raphel in Delhi and was to deliver it to one Happy Singh.

Special public prosecutor, NCB, Kailash Chander said though Eze claimed that he got the heroin from Raphel, the latter was traced to the Hisar jail, where he was lodged since May 22, 2017. Therefore, there was no contact between the two between May 22 and June 7.

“As there was no recovery from Raphel, and the NCB failed to established a connection between the two accused, he was acquitted on the basis of benefit of doubt, while Eze was convicted,” Chander said.