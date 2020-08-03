e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / No heavy rain in Chandigarh till mid-August: IMD

No heavy rain in Chandigarh till mid-August: IMD

Chances of light rain remain, though on the lower side, said the regional director

chandigarh Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Even as Chandigarh has received no rain for two days, chances of light showers, though low, will continue in the coming days, said the weatherman on Monday.

“An anticyclonic movement is present over the city which has formed an air lock. Chances of light rain (up to 20mm) remain, though on the lower side. Heavy rain (over 60mm) is not likely. The situation is likely to improve around mid-August,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 34.5°C on Sunday to 36.0°C on Monday and minimum temperature went up from 25.8°C to 27.8°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 36°C while minimum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C.

