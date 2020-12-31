No New Year revelries after 1am in Chandigarh, Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:53 IST

The Chandigarh and Mohali administrations have decided not to allow New Year celebrations beyond 1am on Tuesday, while revellers in Panchkula will have to wind up by 12.30am. Nearly 3,000 cops will be on job to manage traffic and deal with rowdy revellers in the tricity.

In Chandigarh, the Sector 17 Plaza is among nine other places made no-vehicle zone by the authorities (see box). People having residence in these areas will have to carry an identity or resident proof to drive in these areas to reach their houses.

Additional deputy commissioner Sachin Rana said no relaxation would be given to restaurants, bars and clubs and other such places even as Chandigarh Hotel and Restaurant Association had requested for the same by two hours.

STATUS CHECK

As many as 145 places have been earmarked for celebrations in Chandigarh. Eight PCR vehicles with women staff members will be pressed into job to help and assist women and also provide them free pick and drop. The traffic police too have decided to establish 42 floating nakas with 500 policemen to check drunken driving.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “As many as 500 security personnel will be deployed on the streets of Mohali, besides 40 nakas. The Mohali administration too has ordered that no commercial establishment remains open after 1am.

In Panchkula, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kamal Deep Goyal said 400 police personnel will be deployed on roads and 27 checkposts would be set up, especially on roads connecting Chandigarh and Mohali. The district administration has asked all commercial establishments not to allow celebrations beyond 12.30am. The deadline will be strict adhered to, Goyal added.

VEHICLE-FREE ZONES: 10PM TO 2AM

Residents of the following areas should carry a valid identity card and residence proof to drive through these areas.

1. Inner market roads of Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, 11

2. Inner roads of Sector 17

3. Inner market road of Sector 22

4. Road in front of Leisure Valley, Sector 10

5. From Aroma light point to small chowk near dispensary

6. Around Elante Mall, Phase 1, Industrial Area