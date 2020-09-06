e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / No on-demand Covid testing at government-run facilities in Chandigarh

No on-demand Covid testing at government-run facilities in Chandigarh

At present, those reporting with Covid-19 symptoms and contacts of confirmed cases are being tested in the three government-run labs through various sampling centres.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:19 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In a fresh advisory released by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday, it has been recommended that any individual who wants to get tested should be allowed to do so.
In a fresh advisory released by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday, it has been recommended that any individual who wants to get tested should be allowed to do so.(HT FILE)
         

The government-run labs in Chandigarh will not allow on-demand testing of Covid-19.

In a fresh advisory released by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday, it has been recommended that any individual who wants to get tested should be allowed to do so.

On any such decision regarding on-demand testing in government-run labs, UT health secretary Arun Gupta, “It will not be available in government labs, however, private labs can test anyone.” Currently, three private labs are operational in the city.

At present, those reporting with Covid-19 symptoms and contacts of confirmed cases are being tested in the three government-run labs through various sampling centres.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said in addition to tests being conducted as per requirement, a few random tests were also conducted in city markets, but no one was found infected.

“On-demand testing is available in private facilities, while government-run facilities are exclusively for persons with symptoms and exposure to infected persons,” said Parida.

UT had earlier allowed private labs to RT-PCR tests for detecting Covid-19 without any prescriptions for a fixed fee of ₹2,000. So far, 34,369 tests have been conducted, out of which more than 5500 have returned positive suggesting a positivity ratio of more than 15%. Experts have called for more aggressive testing along with extensive contact tracing to bring the pandemic under control.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In