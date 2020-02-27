No proposal to regularise farms houses in Aravalli areas: Govt

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:20 IST

The BJP-JJP government is not considering to regularise the 60 farm houses set up in the Aravalli areas in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

These 60 farm houses, including 50 in Faridabad alone, are situated in areas notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), said a reply tabled in the state assembly on Thursday by forests minister Kanwar Pal.

The minister was replying to a question by BJP MLA from Badkhal, Seema Trikha, who sought to know the details of farm houses developed in the Aravallis from 2000 to 2020, dates for release of electricity connection for them and whether there was a move to regularise them.

He said there were 50 farm houses in Faridabad district and 10 in Gurugram, though the reply did not mention names of owners of the farm houses.

The minister said that information regarding electricity connections to these establishments was being sought from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

“There are five farm houses in Kot village, 21 in Anangpur, 19 in Mewla Maharajpur, four in Ankhir and one in Lakarpur – all Faridabad villages. Besides, in Gurugram district, there are five farm houses in Raisena, two in Gwalpahari and one each in Damdama. Kherla, Haiderpur Viran,’’ the reply read.

On a query by Trikha whether there was a proposal for capturing the construction activity in the Aravalli zone using a drone every 15 minutes, keeping in view the sensitive nature of the zone, the minister replied in the negative.

“Monitoring of construction activity in the area is being done and the government will increase the frequency of drone surveillance in days to come,’’ the minister said.

Reacting to minister’s reply, Trikha, however, said that stern measures were required to save the ecology, environment as well as gullible people living in the area from the land mafia. Upon this, the minister assured the MLA that apart from following instructions of different courts, the government was also serious about preserving the ecology in the area.

When Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry stressed the need to save the environment of the area, Trikha said that it was learnt that most of the farm houses were constructed between 2003 and 2014.

“A deeper probe would bring to the fore the names of the people who were the people behind these constructions,” Trikha said.

Choudhry reiterated that she lauded the government’s efforts in this context and that she espoused for stricter steps to save the environment.