No record of ₹53 crore spent by cash-strapped Chandigarh MC: Audit

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 01:09 IST

No records exist of ₹53 crore spent by a cash strapped municipal corporation, the civic body’s latest annual audit report has revealed. Previous anomalies highlighted last year have also not been rectified by top MC officials, it states.

No records have been maintained of the funds, withdrawn as ‘temporary advances’ to meet petty and emergent expenditure, including remitting advance payment of supplies, meeting the expenses of tours without imposing conditions for utilisation, submission of adjustment vouchers and unspent balance (if any).

Details of expenditure from temporary advances along with supporting vouchers were also not submitted within a month after completion of the object/purpose.

No names mentioned

Interestingly, the advances were also sanctioned to officials without mentioning their names.

After similar anomalies were spotted last year it was suggested in the report that top MC officials immediately issue necessary directions to frame rules regarding grant of temporary advances and adjustment of current standing amount. But till date noting has happened, it reads.

MC commissioner KK Yadav could not be reached for comments as he was out of town for a smart city conference.

‘May result in funds misappropriation’

“Non-adjustment of these temporary advances is a serious matter which may result in misappropriation of funds and immediate necessary steps are required to be taken in this regard,” reads the report.

Non-adjustment of temporary advances in a time bound manner has resulted in accumulation of 1,433 cases involving an amount of ₹53.16 crore granted up to March 31, 2019, lying unadjusted as on January 15, 2020, it adds.

It suggests that the MC deploy a sanction authority in different wings for dispersal of temporary advances to drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) of the branch with payment made through cheque or bank transfer to ensure the money is used to execute the work for which the temporary advance is granted.

The DDO will have to deposit the unspent balance immediately after completion of the work for which the temporary advance is granted and will adjust the advance within one month from the date of completion of the said work.

MC has also been advised (in the report) to prepare a temporary advance register and keep track of payments issued against it in different branches. The registers will be maintained by head of branches or powers delegated by heads to DDO of their wings.