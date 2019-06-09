No success yet, toddler still trapped in Sangrur borewell

A massive operation continued for the third day on Saturday to rescue a two-yearold boy, Fatehveer Singh, who fell into a 150-ft deep borewell in Sunam of Sangrur on Thursday afternoon.

A parallel tunnel, measuring 32 inch in diameter and 100-ft deep, was dug, however, the toddler is believed to be stuck at a depth of 128-ft. At 10.30pm on Thursday, the team still had at least 30-ft more to dig to reach him.

Though the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team from Bathinda tried to pull out the boy with the help of a rope on Saturday too, the idea could not be executed. Sunam sub-divisional magistrate Manjit Kaur said, “The parallel tunnel is about 100-ft deep as of now. Once, the digging is complete, the NDRF teams will be able to rescue the child.” When asked why the toddler could not be rescued so far, she said, “We have used several methods and called different teams. However, as other methods remained unsuccessful, we started digging a tunnel near the borewell.”

Earlier, Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann and Punjab education and PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla arrived at Bhagwanpura village and inspected the rescue operation.

Dr Manish Gupta from Sunam civil hospital said the toddler had not shown any movement on Saturday. However, if the boy is rescued, they have full arrangement of his further treatment.

Meanwhile, followers of the Sirsa-based dera Sacha Sauda turned up in huge numbers to help with the digging work. Residents from neighbouring villages too turned up to serve langar prepared in the village gurdwaras.

Youths of various social organisations were seen serving tea and water to the rescue teams and others gathered at the spot.

