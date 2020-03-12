No teacher transfer policy in Chandigarh this year too

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:34 IST

Despite scoring zero in performance grading index (PGI) for not having any teacher transfer policy, for second consecutive year, the education department of Chandigarh has decided not to formulate the same for the ongoing academic year.

Retaining its number one position in the overall ranking conducted by the ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) this year, the UT education department has lost 20 points for second consecutive year for not having an online teacher transfer policy and 10 points for lacking a system for recording the digital attendance of students.

Confirming that the UT would not bring any new teacher transfer policy in 2020-2021 academic year, director of school education (DSE), Rubinderjit Singh Brar, listed two reasons behind the move. He said the new education policy discourages the transfer of teachers. “It says the teachers should stay at one school for a longer duration. Moreover, Chandigarh is a small union territory with very less distance to cover, hence, transfer here does not make any major changes,” he said.

POLICY MADE AND SCRAPPED MULTIPLE TIMES

In the past, the UT education department had attempted to formulate a teacher transfer policy multiple times but it was never notified. For the last academic session, a policy was approved for all 114 government schools of the UT by adviser Manoj Parida, but the education department didn’t notify it. In June 2019 as well, there were reports of the education department reviewing the teacher transfer policy, but it was reportedly put on hold by then education secretary BL Sharma.

As per sources, the policy was approved for all teaching cadre posts, including principals, headmasters, lecturers, vocational teachers and junior basic teachers (JBTs).

The last policy was framed in 2012 wherein a teacher had to serve at a school for at least three years before getting transferred. For the non-teaching staff, the transfer was due after 10 years of service. This policy was also never implemented.

OTHER PARAMETERS ALSO POINT OUT THE LACK OF POLICY

Not just the PGI indictors, the National Institution for Transforming India (Niti) Aayog’s 2019 report on school education quality index (SEQI) also highlighted the fact that the city does not have an online transparent teacher transfer policy since 2016. The report said the online system should incorporate an annual transfer based on an objective transfer policy, including teachers’ preferences.

PICK-AND-CHOOSE POLICY AT PRESENT

In the absence of a notified policy, a pick-and-choose policy s being followed for transferring teachers.

The policy was an important sub-head of comparison in the report and fell under the ‘outcomes’ and ‘governance processes aiding outcomes’ category where the UT has scored 88.4% and 69.5%, respectively. Under the category, parameters of student and teacher attendance, teacher availability, administrative adequacy, training, accountability and transparency were covered by the aayog.