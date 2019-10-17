Non-appearance in 2016 drugs case: Three Moga cops taken into custody

chandigarh

Moga The three ‘absconding’ Moga cops, who are prosecution witnesses in a 2016 drugs seizure case, were taken into custody on Wednesday and were sent to jail till they are examined and cross-examined. In September, the district court had issued non-bailable warrants against headconstable Kuldeep Singh, constables Sarwan Singh and Sukhdev Singh for not appearing as witnesses in at least 16 hearings in the case.

On Wednesday, they were taken into custody from the district court complex after they appeared before the court of additional district and sessions judge, Sonia Kalra. As the judge is on leave, the next hearing is now scheduled on October 18. The court had also directed the police to keep them, in protective custody till their cross-examination is completed. A hearing related to the case is also scheduled in the Punjab and Haryana high court on October 18.

Moga SSP Amarjit Singh Bajwa had suspended them. SP Rattan Singh Brar said, “Kuldeep, Sarwan and Sukhdev have been taken into protective custody after they appeared before court. They will be in our care till October 18.”

Kaka Singh, of Mohala Angadpura in Moga, the accused in the case, had moved the HC after his bail was cancelled for not appearing at a hearing in the trial court. Kaka had been arrested for allegedly carrying 260-gram intoxicant powder on April 2, 2016. A case was registered against him under Section 22 of the NDPS Act at Kot Ise Khan police station.

