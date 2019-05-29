Not keen on joining Union cabinet, will raise public issues, says ex-minister Harsimrat Kaur

Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said she is not keen on joining the Union cabinet again and she along with her husband and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will prefer to raise the issues of public interest with the Narendra Modi government.

“Punjab has eight Congress MPs who I apprehend will create hurdles in the implementation of the central welfare schemes by indulging in their vested political interests to protect their party’s government in the state. I want to work with people to find redressal of their grievances and it can be done only by staying out of the government,” she told HT over phone.

Harsimrat, who held the portfolio of food processing industry in the previous central government, said her husband Sukhbir wants to strengthen the party and he will also not join any ministry at the Centre.

However, it has led to speculation in political circles on the reasons for Badals wanting to opt out of the BJP government, a traditional ally of the SAD.

“In the last few years, the SAD leadership faced several serious charges of corruption and mal-governance. The Badals have also been accused of being part of a conspiracy behind the sacrilege and police firing in 2015. Saying no to ministerial berths may be part of an image-building exercise,” said a political observer.

The SAD has three Rajya Sabha MPs — Naresh Gujral, Balvinder Singh Bhunder and SS Dhindsa — and it is to be seen if it wants any ministerial portfolio for them.

First Published: May 29, 2019 11:02 IST