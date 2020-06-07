e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Not ours: Chandigarh tries to get Manimajra Covid case added to Haryana’s tally

Not ours: Chandigarh tries to get Manimajra Covid case added to Haryana’s tally

The UT health department said the 46-year-old patient from Manimajra should not be included in the city’s tally as he was sampled, tested positive and isolated in neighbouring Panchkula

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:52 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
According to Chandigarh’s official media bulletin the tally as of now stands at 314 cases, excluding the Manimajra case.
According to Chandigarh’s official media bulletin the tally as of now stands at 314 cases, excluding the Manimajra case.(HT Photo/For representation)
         

Something of a tussle over a new Covid-19 patient from Manimajra was reported today between Chandigarh and Haryana, with the UT health department refusing to include him in its tally on Sunday, instead suggesting that he be added to Haryana’s positive count as he was tested in Panchkula.

The health department said the 46-year-old man who runs a computer shop in sector 20 and employs eight to 10 workers, should not be included in the city’s tally as he was sampled, tested positive and isolated in neighbouring Panchkula district .

Panchkula health authorities in turn argued that as the patient belonged to Chandigarh’s Manimajra, the case could not be added to the district’s count.

“He is from Chandigarh and should be counted in Chandigarh. Border area issues need to be resolved,” said Dr Jasjit Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

According to Chandigarh’s official media bulletin the total tally as of now stands at 314 cases, excluding the Manimajra case.

When asked to comment, UT health secretary Arun Gupta said, “it does not makes any difference whether the case is counted in Haryana or Chandigarh.”

Two of the patient’s family members have been sampled at the Government Multi-Specialtiy Hospital in Sector 16. Around 30 contacts have been home quarantined.

At present, Chandigarh has 35 active cases, while 274 have recovered and five others have died.

tags
top news
At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls
At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Television journalist succumbs to Covid-19 in Hyderabad, had critical co-morbidity
Television journalist succumbs to Covid-19 in Hyderabad, had critical co-morbidity
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In