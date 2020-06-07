Not ours: Chandigarh tries to get Manimajra Covid case added to Haryana’s tally

Something of a tussle over a new Covid-19 patient from Manimajra was reported today between Chandigarh and Haryana, with the UT health department refusing to include him in its tally on Sunday, instead suggesting that he be added to Haryana’s positive count as he was tested in Panchkula.

The health department said the 46-year-old man who runs a computer shop in sector 20 and employs eight to 10 workers, should not be included in the city’s tally as he was sampled, tested positive and isolated in neighbouring Panchkula district .

Panchkula health authorities in turn argued that as the patient belonged to Chandigarh’s Manimajra, the case could not be added to the district’s count.

“He is from Chandigarh and should be counted in Chandigarh. Border area issues need to be resolved,” said Dr Jasjit Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

According to Chandigarh’s official media bulletin the total tally as of now stands at 314 cases, excluding the Manimajra case.

When asked to comment, UT health secretary Arun Gupta said, “it does not makes any difference whether the case is counted in Haryana or Chandigarh.”

Two of the patient’s family members have been sampled at the Government Multi-Specialtiy Hospital in Sector 16. Around 30 contacts have been home quarantined.

At present, Chandigarh has 35 active cases, while 274 have recovered and five others have died.