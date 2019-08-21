Notorious convict, 3 aides nabbed in weapon snatching case in Faridkot

chandigarh

A notorious convict and his three accomplices arrested by the district police in connection with a weapon snatching case on Wednesday. Police seized the snatched .32 bore pistol and two country-made pistols along with 31 cartridges from the accused who are repeat offenders.

Gangster Rajwinder Singh Ghali of Dashmesh Nagar, who was sentenced in the Faridkot minor girl abduction and rape case, was nabbed with his three accomplices, Ramandeep Singh Ramana, Akashdeep Singh Bagga and Parminder Singh Pannu, all residents of Bazigar Basti in Faridkot. However, Varinder Singh Bunty managed to flee the spot.

On August 12, some unidentified assailants snatched a .32 bore licensed revolver and Rs 3,000 cash from Harmanjit Singh of Bihle Wala village in Faridkot district, on whose complaint a case was registered at Faridkot city police station.

Senior superintendent of police, Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said the special cyber cell identified the snatched revolver from a picture posted on social media by a gang member which disclosed the identity of accused.

“Acting on a tip-off that the five gangsters involved in this case were hiding at a Faridkot sugar mill, police cordoned off the area. Four were arrested on the spot, while one managed to flee. Police are hunting him down,” he said.

“All 5 accused have earlier been booked for crimes including murder. Ghali and Ramana are both C-category gangsters who came out of jail a couple of months ago and were planning to regroup,” he added.

Two cases have been registered under Section 379-A (snatching) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Faridkot city police station.

Rajwinder Singh Ghali, who served seven years in jail with eight others in the Faridkot minor girl abduction and rape case, also has several other cases against him, including one murder and five attempt to murder cases at various police stations. Allegedly, Ghali accompanied the main accused Nishan Singh when he abducted a 15-year-old girl from her Faridkot house in 2012. He had also fired shots to intimidate neighbours. The other three accused are also history sheeters, with several cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion pending against them.

