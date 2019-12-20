e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Now, Chandigarh MC engineering department submits proposal to hike water tariff

Now, Chandigarh MC engineering department submits proposal to hike water tariff

In its proposal, the department has mentioned the existing water rates charged by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Delhi Municipal Corporation

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:58 IST
Vivek Gupta
Vivek Gupta
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After tax branch, the municipal corporation’s MC engineering department has sought increase in water tariff.

MC chief engineer Shailender Singh confirmed to HT that a proposal seeking increase in the existing water rates had been submitted to MC commissioner KK Yadav for his consideration.

On how much hike was proposed, he said the increase was more or less similar to what was mooted last year (see box).

In its proposal, the department has mentioned the existing water rates charged by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Delhi Municipal Corporation.

“Their rates are certainly much higher than what Chandigarh MC is charging. Even after the hike, our rates will be still lower than theirs. A meeting with the MC commissioner is expected soon to take a final call on the matter,” he said.

When contacted, MC commissioner KK Yadav said hike in water charges was the need of the hour, especially after an audit department report recommended them in June, since MC’s annual losses from water supply had crossed ₹82 crore.

As per the audit report, water charges had not been revised for the past nine years. In 2011, the difference between MC’s revenue and expenditure of water supply was ₹41 crore that had doubled now.

As per the audit, MC collects ₹78 crore per annum as water charges, but annual expenditure incurred to maintain the supply to its 1.8 lakh consumers is ₹160 crore. As the annual recurring expenses are increasing by 10% to 15% every year, losses will further increase in future, putting huge pressure on MC’s coffers.

COUNCILLORS REJECTED PROPOSAL TWICE IN PAST

The hike in water tariff will not be a cakewalk for MC officials, as the General House has rejected similar proposals thrice in the past five years.

The first such proposal was mooted in 2014. Then in 2018, officials again made attempts to hike rates. However, the House, with a majority of BJP councillors, did not give it approval, as they were not in favour of tariff revision till the city was provided additional water supply.

Now that the city has got additional 29MGD water from Phases 5 and 6 of Kajauli waterworks, MC commissioner KK Yadav said since MC’s expenditure will increase further, a rise in water charges was urgently required.

However, Congress councillor Devinder Babla said the corporation could reduce the expenditure by limiting water wastage and other systematic reforms that had never been considered. The officials only find easy way to tame losses, he

added.

tags
top news
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Protests erupt across India against CAA; 3 killed
Protests erupt across India against CAA; 3 killed
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Hemant Soren’s fate to be decided on final day of polls
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Hemant Soren’s fate to be decided on final day of polls
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News