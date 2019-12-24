Now, directors to head govt medical colleges in Punjab

chandigarh

On the lines of central institutes, the Punjab government has decided to create posts of directors in all government medical colleges in the state to appoint them as overall in-charge of the functioning of these establishments.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of chief minister’s consultative group on revamping medical education in Punjab. It was attended by state medical education minister OP Soni, public works department (PWD) and education minister Vijay Inder Singla and health minister Balbir Sidhu among others.

Punjab has three government medical colleges in Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot. Classes in the upcoming medical college in Mohali are likely to start from the next session.

“We already have the posts of principals and medical superintendents in medical colleges. But in the recent years, there were reports and complaints about conflict between these two officials due to one or the other reason. Now, both these officials will report to the director,” Soni told HT after the meeting.

At present, principal is overall head of a college while medical superintendent oversees the functioning of the hospital.

Soni said, “The existing arrangement is outdated. We are of the view that the appointment of directors will give a boost to the functioning of these colleges. To select the directors, we will follow the procedures adopted by the Union health ministry in appointing the director of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR), Chandigarh. Only eminent persons in the field of medical education will be appointed as directors.”

States like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are believed to have appointed IAS officers as directors of medical colleges in a bid to “streamline the functioning” of these institutions.

The consultative group also discussed setting up of new medical colleges in Mohali and Kapurthala. Soni informed the group of ministers that the detailed project report (DPR) of medical college in Hoshiarpur is ready and it will be sent to the central government for approval. The Centre has already approved medical college at Kapurthala and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this will be signed in January.

Expressions of interest (EoIs) are being invited for setting up medical colleges in Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Sangrur, Soni informed the group of ministers.

Timing of medical colleges to be changed

The consultative group also agreed in principle for changing the timing of government medical colleges from 8am to 4pm with one hour lunch break from the existing 8am to 2:30pm without any break.

The committee also proposed setting up an advisory committee in all government medical colleges with a local MLA and retired persons of repute as members to improve the functioning of medical colleges and hospitals.