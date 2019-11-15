Nursery admissions from Dec 2 in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 02:25 IST

The process for nursery admissions in city schools for the 2020-21 session will begin from December 2, says the tentative common admission schedule for entry-level classes released on Thursday.

The schedule for nursery, lower and upper kindergarten admissions is followed by all the 114 government schools, 77 private recognised schools and eight aided schools in the city.

As per the schedule, the schools have to display name of the entry class, age criteria with cutoff date, number of seats with breakup, admission criteria, details of documents required, and the fee structure on their website as well as the school notice board by December 2.

The admission forms will be available free-of-cost online as well as offline from December 3 to 16, but ₹100 will be charged as registration fee at the time of form submission.

For pre-nursery admission in most schools, the student should have completed three years of age as on March 31, 2019. For nursery, the criteria is four years. The maximum prescribed strength of each section of pre-nursery or nursery class is 45 students.

Children from neighbouring areas will be admitted in government schools if their parents are residents of that area.

In case the number of applications received is more than that of seats, admission will be given based on a draw of lots.