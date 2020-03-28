On Day 5, social distancing observed during 3-hr curfew relaxation in Shimla

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:05 IST

Social distancing norms were, by and large, respected as one did a ground-level survey of the capital on Saturday, the fifth day of indefinite curfew imposed in the state. In the three-hour relaxation in the curfew given from 10am to 1pm, the rush was lower. Police had earmarked rounded spots for people to stand while queuing up, respecting social distancing mandate.

With vehicles not allowed, people had to walk to the main market, with supplies running out in some of the smaller grocery stores. Even the peripheral areas of the capital saw lower crowding than other days.

Grocery stores reported having limited variety and items in the relatively bigger markets of Sajuali, Chotta Shimla and main lower Bazaar markets.

Shimla deputy commissioner has formed a team of dedicated volunteers to home deliver ration to the needy. Police have also announced plans to home deliver ration to senior citizens. It remains unclear, however, how many home deliveries had been made till the filing of the report. The capital is facing shortage of medicines. In an effort to mitigate some of the sufferings of residents, police allowed local farmers to reach the ‘Sabzi Mandi’ in Dhalli to sell their produce.

150 samples tested so far; 17 reported negative

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said, “On Saturday, 17 persons were tested negative. Overall, 150 samples have been taken since the outbreak. The two positive patients are under treatment at the Tanda Medical College. One of them was discharged after the treatment, as his latest report tested negative for Covid 19.”

He added that 2,409 persons had come into the state from abroad in recent times, of which 688 have completed the required quarantine period. “The number of persons still under monitoring is 1,476 and 179 persons have left the state after the required quarantine. Dhiman added that the IT department of the state government was creating an application for the health department to collate information on all those kept under home quarantine.

HP Covid-19 Solidarity Fund created

The state government has created a ‘HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund’ to provide personal protection equipment to health workers and other related officials and to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities like food items and medicines. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said a new bank account number 50100340267282 (IFSC Code HDFC0004116) with HDFC Bank, Chhota Shimla, has been opened to facilitate donors. He added that funds received in this account would be used for eligible Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity in the state as per Central guidelines. Donations can be made through the link www.himachal.nic.in

Plant protect centres, fungicide shops to remain open in curfew

As many as three hundred plant protection centres will remain open during relaxation period of curfew in the state to facilitate farmers and horticulturists to get fungicides, spray oils and fertilisers etc.

The CM said the government has also decided to allow the shops selling plant protection material to remain opened during this period so that the farmers do not face any inconvenience.

Transportation of bee boxes from neighbouring states keeping in view the upcoming apple season is also allowed. Anti-hail nets will also be made available to the farmers for apple as well as vegetables, he said.

He also urged to allow transportation of anti hail gun gas cylinders.