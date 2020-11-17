e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh resident held for tearing policeman’s uniform in Mohali

Chandigarh resident held for tearing policeman’s uniform in Mohali

A resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 41, Veer Bahadur got into an argument with policemen Harjinder Singh, Gurcharan Singh and Dilbagh Singh, who were controlling traffic at a spot near Airport Road

chandigarh Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times Chandigarh
A man in an inebriated stated allegedly tore a policeman’s uniform near Airport Road in Mohali.
A man in an inebriated stated allegedly tore a policeman’s uniform near Airport Road in Mohali. (Shutterstock)
         

Veer Bahadur, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 41, was arrested on Monday for tearing a policeman’s uniform at Kharar.

Bahadur was under the influence of liquor when he got into an argument with policemen Harjinder Singh, Gurcharan Singh and Dilbagh Singh, who were controlling traffic at a spot near Airport Road.

Even though the three tried to reason with him, Bahadur allegedly tore Dilbagh Singh’s uniform, said assistant sub-inspector Jeevan Singh.

Bahadur was arrested and a case registered against him under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar ( sadar) police station.

He was later produced in court and sent to a day’s police remand.

tags
top news
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In