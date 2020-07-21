e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / One held for theft in Dhanas jewellery shop

One held for theft in Dhanas jewellery shop

3 tola (nearly 35 gram) gold and 1.5kg silver were recovered from the possession of the accused.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 02:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 22-year-old was arrested in connection with a jewellery shop theft in Dhanas where thieves decamped with gold and silver, the police said on Monday.

The theft came to light on Monday morning at about 6am when Rampal Maurya, the owner of the jewellery shop, received a call from his neighbours. Rampal runs Pushpa Jewellers from his house in EWS colony, Dhanas.

Rampal told the police that on Sunday he had gone to Sector 52 to his son’s house when he received the call from his neighbours. A case was registered.

Police identified one of the accused as Bharat, also a resident of EWS Colony, who has been arrested, and 3 tola (nearly 35 gram) gold and 1.5kg silver from his possession. Raids are being conducted to nab the second accused from whom more recovery of stolen goods is likely.

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start July 29: Saudi officials
Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start July 29: Saudi officials
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In