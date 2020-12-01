Online or offline: PU to take a call soon on mode of semester exams

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 21:56 IST

As the first semester of the 2020-21 academic session is about to end, Panjab University (PU) will take a call on the mode (online or offline) of conducting the exams. A special committee has been set up to make recommendations on the matter.

The institute had earlier conducted semester exams of final year students in online mode.

No decision was taken on Tuesday’s meeting of the committee. “We will call another meeting in the coming days,” said a member who wished to remain anonymous

Semester exams of the online batches are likely to be conducted in January next year and those of first year students of postgraduate courses likely in March.

Exam schedules were also discussed at the meeting.

Feedback from colleges

Before taking a final call on conducting exams, however, the committee will take feedback from affiliated colleges with a meeting of their representatives likely to be held at PU’s Dean College Development Centre in a few days. “They are our stakeholders and we will take their feedback first,” said a member of the committee, again on condition of anonymity.

Most panel members, he added, felt that the exams should be held in offline mode.

Punjab Engineering College had also called the students for exams on campus, though it was optonal.

Another member of the panel said, “We do not have the proper infrastructure for online exams at the varsity compared to some premiere institutions of the country. So exams should be conducted in offline mode. maintaining their sanctity.”