Online registration for admission to Class 11 at 40 Chandigarh govt schools to start from July 21

Forms can be submitted till 2pm on July 30

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Online registration for admission to Class 11 at 40 government schools for the 2020-21 academic session will start from Tuesday. Forms can be submitted till 2pm on July 30. As many as 12,500 seats are available at government schools in four streams- science, arts, commerce and skill courses.

As per the prospectus, provisional merit list will be out on 7 August, while the list indicating allotment of schools and streams after taking objections of students, will be out on August 13. The details for counselling will be notified later.

Candidates have to submit online registration forms with scanned documents as per details mentioned in the prospectus. To help students complete the process, admission help desks have been set up in 20 government schools. The desks will be operational from 9am to 1pm on all working days.

Moreover, 20 options for different schools/streams will be available to students in the registration form. Candidates scoring above 60% have to fill a minimum of 10 options for schools and streams. Candidates with less than 60% have to fill a minimum of 15 options. The online prospectus is available at www.chdeducation.gov.in and www.nielit.gov.in/chandigarh.

