Only 2% cases remain active in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:40 IST

Chandigarh on Monday reported 55 fresh cases of Covid-19 besides two deaths, while 101 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease.

Those who died have been identified as a 70-year-old man from Khuda Lahora and a 62-year-old woman from Sector 51.

The UT has recorded 19,128 cases so far, of which only 389 (2%) remain active. While 18,429 (96.4%) patients have recovered, 310 (1.6%) have died.

Mohali reported 74 new cases while 160 patients were discharged on Monday.

In a respite, no death was reported after five days. The district has seen a spike in fatalities this month, with 49 people succumbing in the first three weeks, up from 42 throughout November.

Of the 17,572 people tested so far, 15,527 (88.4%) have recovered and 328 (1.8%) have died, leaving 1,717 (9.8%) active cases.

Panchkula reported a casualty after a gap of two days while 21 people tested positive.

With the death of an 86-year-old man from Sector 4, the district’s toll has reached 139 (1.4%).

As many as 9,735 have contracted the virus so far, of whom 9,317 (95.7%) have been cured and 279 (2.9%) are still undergoing treatment.