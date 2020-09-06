e-paper
Organ harvesting allegations: Officials seeks police action as protest video does rounds

Organ harvesting allegations: Officials seeks police action as protest video does rounds

Civil surgeon says victim’s family is levelling baseless allegations

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:09 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
         

A day after the family of a 52-year-old Covid victim staged a protest alleging the health department’s involvement in an organ harvesting scam, a senior medical officer said that the video of the protest was being shared on social media to circulate misinformation and sought police action against the rumourmonger.

Raikot senior medical officer Dr Alka Mittal has lodged a complaint with the police. Mittal said, “We have the number that was used to spread the rumour. It has been shared with the police. We need to stop such rumours as the situation is turning hostile for health workers collecting samples in the field.” Relatives of the victim who had died of the infection at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, had cried foul and claimed that the victim was killed by doctors for organ harvesting. They also said they had received messages on social media about the prevalence of organ harvesting. Doctors had to conduct the cremation amid protests.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said he was disappointed over the rumour mongering. He blamed the family for levelling baseless allegations on the health department and the team that had performed the cremation.

“Organ transplant in not like buying vegetables from the market. It is shocking how people are falling prey to such absurdity. Firstly, no transplant has been performed here since the Covid outbreak in March. Transplants can only be conducted after receiving the government’s approval.”

“Unfortunately, people are believing the rumours and are refusing to have their Covid tests conducted. They only reach the hospital at a critical stage,” said Bagga.

