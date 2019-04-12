Panchkula brothers get life term for raping minor cousin

Days after a local court sentenced two brothers to 20-year jail for raping their 19-year-old cousin even as the girl and her mother had turned hostile, the duo was handed life term on Friday for raping the victim’s younger sister, who was 14-year-old at the time of the incident in 2017.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Narender Sura also imposed a fine of ₹60,000 each on the two, aged 21 and 23, after convicting them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A detailed judgement is yet to come.

Earlier on April 6, they were awarded 20-year in jail after being convicted under Sections 376D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The two sentences will run concurrently,” clarified defence counsel (legal aid counsel) Vijay Namdev.

The victims and the accused, sons of their maternal uncle, live in shanties near Sector 21, Panchkula. In her complaint, the two girls alleged the duo took them to their shanty and raped them taking turns and even threatened to kill their family if they complained to anyone.

Two separate cases were registered at the women police station on July 17, 2017.

Both victims during the trial in the first case had deposed in court that a “wrong act” was committed upon them, but they could not tell who had committed the crime. Thereon, they were declared hostile on the prosecution’s request.

The girl’s mother had also turned hostile, deposing that her daughters had not told her anything about the incident.

However, holding the two brothers guilty in the first case, the court had said: “It is also by now well settled that the courts must, while evaluating evidence, remain alive to the effect that in a case of rape, no self respecting woman would come forward in a court just to make a humiliating statement against her honour such as involved in the commission of rape on her.”

