Panchkula MC elections: Congress releases 20-point manifesto

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 01:31 IST

Promising overall development in the city, the Congress party on Tuesday released its 20-point manifesto for the upcoming municipal corporation elections of Panchkula that are scheduled for December 27.

The manifesto was released by Haryana Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja’s political adviser Ram Kishan Gujjar in the presence of Chander Mohan, the former deputy chief minister of Haryana, mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia and other leaders.

The first priority of the party, as per the manifesto, will be to properly manage and control the Covid-19 pandemic. The document also talks about facilitating and strengthening e-governance in both rural and urban areas through e-contact centres.

The party also promises provision of 24-hour natural and clean water by processing the water of Ghaggar river. Transfer of dumping site and landfill out of residential areas, beautification of drains running in sectors 2, 4, 12 and 12A of the MDC area and Panchkula have also been promised.

Rehabilitation of slums, shelter to stray animals

The manifesto talks about providing sufficient habitat for stray cattle and dogs, and either rehabilitation of slum areas including Rajiv Colony, Indra Colony, Khadag Mogul and Bir Ghaggar or upliftment of the poor by allotment of land available with the MC.

Additional fire-fighting services for rural areas and sectors, maintenance and beautification of public parks, construction of broken roads and streets are other promises.

To enhance security in the city, the party promises deployment of vehicles, installation of CCTV cameras, security gates in each ward, and increasing police patrol.

For the comfort and safety of the elderly, the party has talked about building shelters and old age homes in the villages, provision of mobile dispensaries with modern facilities, and appointment of constables for their protection and assistance.

Digital library, community centres

Along with installation of a modern library with digital equipment and e-book lending system, the party promises to provide the community centres for free to all resident associations and people in the municipal corporation for festivals.

Better connectivity to sectors 20 and 24, and better road connectivity among Panchkula, Chandigarh and Zirakpur with the construction of new roads from Peer Muchalla to the airport have also been promised.

Former deputy CM Gujjar said that the residents’ votes and Upinder’s experience will give Panchkula MC an unlimited growth.

Congress hits out at BJP

In its manifesto, Congress party has levelled allegations on the Bharatiya Janata Party for not completing development projects in the city: “The BJP could not complete the cow-shelter in Sukhdarshanpur village, which was started in 2017, the construction of dumping ground, queue shelter and railway overbridge in Sector 19, or even provide 24-hour facility of clean water.”