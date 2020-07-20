e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University admissions: 4,973 register for UG, 6,047 for PG courses

Panjab University admissions: 4,973 register for UG, 6,047 for PG courses

The online admission process is underway and the last date for applying is August 8

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative image/HT)
         

As many as 2,684 candidates have submitted forms for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Panjab University for the 2020-21 academic session. So far, 11,020 have registered.

The online admission process is underway and the last date for applying is August 8.

PU’s dean university instructions (DUI), R.K Singla, said, “As many as 4,973 candidates have registered for UG courses and 6,047 for PG courses. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, physical help desks on campus haven’t been setup. For the convenience of students, mobile numbers along with email ids of departments have been uploaded.”

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start July 29: Saudi officials
Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start July 29: Saudi officials
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In