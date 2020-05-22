e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University contractual employees await salaries for three months

Panjab University contractual employees await salaries for three months

Contractor says he hasn’t received reimbursement for his bills from the varsity to pay the employees

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 21:14 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Contractual employees of Panjab University (PU) have not been paid their salaries for three months, leaving them struggling for finances amid the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

One of the employees requesting anonymity said, “Around 12 contractual workers have not been paid salaries since February. Our contractor says he will pay us only after he gets money from the university. We have already taken up the matter with PU and also requested the authorities to disburse our salaries.”

“It was only after a multiple requests to PU authorities that we received salaries for February and March a few days ago,” said a plumber working in the university.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) joint secretary Manpreet Singh Mahal wrote a letter to PU vice-chancellor requesting him to look into the matter.

Condemning the treatment being meted out to the contractual employees, Mahal said the council had made the request and asked the university authorities to disburse their salaries.

Contractor JS Tanwar, however, said he could not do anything as the university had not processed his bills and not made any reimbursement since January. “I have followed all rules and regulations of the contract. Once PU authorities reimburse the amount, I will pay the employees right away.”

PU executive engineer RK Rai said, “We have released reimbursements of February and other bills are also under process. We will release the payments of March within a week.”

