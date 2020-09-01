e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University panel suggest 5% semester-fee waiver

Panjab University panel suggest 5% semester-fee waiver

Students have been protesting on campus demanding complete fee waiver

chandigarh Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Amid protests on campus by various student bodies, a Panjab University panel on Monday suggested 5% semester-fee waiver for all students.

A panel member, requesting anonymity, said they have also suggested giving more concessions to physically disabled and students from weaker financial backgrounds.

The panel has also recommended allowance for staggered fee payment. However, student bodies had rejected this proposal earlier. The committee's recommendation will be sent to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for final approval.

Protests on campus demanding complete semester-fee waiver amid the Covid-19 pandemic have also resulted in scuffles. Amid the controversy, the university has postponed the last date of fee submission. Earlier, students were told to deposit fees by August 11, which was extended to August 31 and later to September 5.

Student leaders and varsity officials have discussed the matter at least twice in August without any outcome. Even the meeting between student leaders and the V-C ended without a decision being made.

top news
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In