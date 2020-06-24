e-paper
Panjab University postpones syndicate meeting after employee tests Covid-19 positive

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said no date has been fixed for the meeting but it will be held before July 14

chandigarh Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:03 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
         

The Panjab University syndicate meeting scheduled for Thursday has been postponed after a university employee tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old employee is a resident of Sector 29, and was posted at the re-evaluation branch. She had attended duty till Friday.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “No date has been fixed for the meeting but it will be held before July 14.”

The syndicate was scheduled to take a call on the appointment of the new dean students’ welfare (DSW) at their meeting on Thursday.

Now, the registrar has written to the members seeking their consent for extension of interim DSW SK Tomar’s term till the next meeting is held.

PU administration also decided to close its administration block and Aruna Ranjit Chandra hall till Friday. The two buildings have been sealed and sanitised.

The university has also directed all officers posted in these blocks to seek information from officials under them on whether they had any contact with the Corona positive employee.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “All scheduled meetings or submission of document are postponed to the next working day. The situation will be reviewed on Friday for chalking out further course of action,” he said.

