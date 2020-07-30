Panjab University scraps UG entrance tests this year

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:20 IST

Panjab University has decided to scrap the undergraduate entrance tests that were scheduled for October this year and grant admission on the basis of Class-12 results.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of a coordination committee headed by Navdeep Goyal.

“As admissions have already been delayed, members of the panel were of the opinion that instead of waiting, students should be given admission on basis of Class-12 results,” Goyal said.

It has been decided that the admission process will start in August and online classes will commence on September 1.

For admission to UG courses, PU conducts common entrance test and separate tests are conducted for BA/BCom LLB honours (five years) and hotel management.

NO APTITUDE TEST

Also, PU has decided no aptitude test will be conducted for BSc fashion technology and BA and BEd courses and admission to these courses will also be on the basis of Class-12 results.

It has also been decided that for courses where examination fee has been received, it will be converted to counselling fee.

Former PU vice-chancellor Arun Grover, said, “The university should have made the decision earlier. As Class-12 results have already been declared, students won’t wait for long and may join other universities instead. This way, PU will lose out on quality students.”

The varsity is yet to take a decision on entrance tests for postgraduate courses.

ASSESSMENT OF CURRENT STUDENTS

Students of current batches of Panjab University and its affiliated colleges will be assessed on the basis of internal assessment and their performances in all previous semesters.

They will be promoted provisionally for now and online classes for the next semester will commence.

Regarding promotion of University School of Open Learning (USOL) students, the chairperson has been requested to send a proposal regarding this and admission to the next session.