e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University student bodies urge V-C to reopen varsity

Panjab University student bodies urge V-C to reopen varsity

In their representation, the student bodies reminded the authorities that the final-year MPhil students have to submit their thesis by December 31, 2020

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 06:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Students raise slogans outside V-C office at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Students raise slogans outside V-C office at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

The student bodies of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday urged the authorities to reopen the varsity for students.

The student bodies also demanded that the varsity should open a library and hostels for MPhil students. The members of students organisations including All India Students’ Association (AISA), Punjab Students’ Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Students For Society (SFS) and Students Organisation of India (SOI) wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar in this regard.

In their representation, the student bodies reminded the authorities that the final-year MPhil students have to submit their thesis by December 31, 2020. The students also insisted on reopening for final year students.

Aman, who is a member of PSU-Lalkaar, said, “I think that there seems to be no reason for keeping the university shut. We have given a deadline to the authorities after which we will be forced to open the university on our own.”

Earlier this month, PU announced that the varsity will continue online teaching in its teaching departments and affiliated colleges for the current semester even though the University Grants Commission (UGC) allowed the higher educational institutions to reopen. Even the Chandigarh administration has allowed colleges to reopen for final-year students.

The student bodies also claimed that the varsity has stopped releasing fellowships for PU toppers, and demanded their immediate and regular release.

The student representation further read, “PU authorities are irresponsibly denying hostels to PhD scholars who have completed five years on a guest basis. This is seriously hampering their research work at the verge of thesis submission.”

top news
BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
More than half of tests with RT-PCR, positivity rate 6.85%
More than half of tests with RT-PCR, positivity rate 6.85%
GST collection crosses Rs1 lakh crore mark for 2nd consecutive month in Nov
GST collection crosses Rs1 lakh crore mark for 2nd consecutive month in Nov
48.62% voting recorded in Phase 2 of DDC polls
48.62% voting recorded in Phase 2 of DDC polls
On Day 1, only few comply with new govt work from home policy
On Day 1, only few comply with new govt work from home policy
Baby among 5 killed as car runs down shoppers in Germany
Baby among 5 killed as car runs down shoppers in Germany
Covid update: Govt on ‘adverse’ vaccine effect charge; UP caps test price
Covid update: Govt on ‘adverse’ vaccine effect charge; UP caps test price
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In