Panjab University student council polls on September 6

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:00 IST

The Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) will go to the polls on September 6.

Elections will be held in 11 local colleges affiliated to PU the same day.

The Chandigarh administration on Monday sent a letter to the university, granting “no objection” to holding the elections. A PU spokesperson confirmed the development.

The varsity is expected to formally announce the date on Tuesday. Upon the announcement, the model code of conduct will come into force.

The Students’ for Society (SFS) had won the presidential post in the last election. It saw Kanupriya emerging as the first woman president of the council. The Students’ Organisation of India (SOI) alliance had won the vice-president’s and general secretary’s posts while the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) grabbed the joint secretary post.

Once the code of conduct comes into force, no outsider will be allowed to campaign on the campus.

The UT administration has further stated in its letter that the university authorities will be held responsible for any violence by outsiders. Action will be taken against defacement by student parties as well.

The letter also calls for banning trips organised by various outfits to woo students, allowing only the nominated panels to campaign in girls’ hostels and placement of tents of student parties at a considerable distance from each other.

The varsity has also been asked to fix all non-functional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the campus.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 01:00 IST