e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University students’ council demands remission on fee for guest-basis hostellers

Panjab University students’ council demands remission on fee for guest-basis hostellers

President Chetan Chaudhary and joint secretary Manpreet Mahal write to DUI RK Singla

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

President of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), Chetan Chaudhary, and joint secretary Manpreet Mahal on Monday wrote to dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla and demanded remission of hostel fee for those staying there on guest basis for March and April.

“Students are in a sense of panic as authorities are demanding fee from those living in the hostel on guest basis but students have not been in the university for the last two months,” the letter stated.

In their letter, they also said that the representation was not accepted by interim dean students’ welfare (DSW) SK Tomar. However, Tomar denied the allegations.

Now, PU hostellers can collect their study material

PU issued a notice on Monday saying hostellers whose study material is at hostels can now collect it from there.

top news
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In