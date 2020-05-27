Panjab University syndicate to take a call on introducing new courses

chandigarh

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:19 IST

A decision on the introduction of new courses from the 2020-21 academic session will be taken at the meeting of the Panjab University syndicate On May 30.

Proposals for introduction of eight new courses will be tabled for discussion.

Usually, the introduction of new courses need approval from respective boards of studies, following which, respective faculties must give their consent. Then, the matter is taken up by PU’s academic council. The final decision is then taken by the syndicate, which is the apex executive body of the university.

However, this year, amid the Covid-19 lockdown, meetings of faculty members could not be held in March.

Also, according to university, conducting the meeting of the academic council in June, is not a feasible option, this year.

So, introduction of new courses will directly be taken up by the syndicate.

WHAT ARE THE NEW COURSES?

PU is planning to start BSc honours in mathematics and computing. The course was approved by the board of studies concerned, but, is yet to be approved by PU’s faculty of science and the academic council.

Also, a decision will be taken on the introduction of a one-year diploma in inclusive education for NRI/foreign nationals. The course is proposed to have 25 seats.

Also, members of the syndicate will take call on the introduction of a self-financed PhD course at University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS). The proposed fee for the course is ₹2.5 lakh per annum.

They will also deliberate on the starting of MSc instrumentation course at the University Centre for Instrumentation and Microelectronics (UCIM).

The decision on the introduction of a PG diploma in photography at University School of Open learning (USOL) will also be taken up by the syndicate members. The course is proposed to have 100 seats.

A call will also be taken on the introduction of a PG diploma in cognitive sciences and human factors at the department of philosophy.

Syndicate members will also decide on the introduction of certificate course at Dr BR Ambedkar centre and certificate and diploma courses at VVBIS and IS Hoshiarpur.