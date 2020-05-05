Panjab University to conduct viva for PhD scholars via video conferencing

chandigarh

Updated: May 05, 2020 20:10 IST

Panjab University has decided to conduct viva for PhD scholars online as classes remain suspended amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. Other members present included registrar Karamjeet Singh, dean colleges development council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik and dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla.

The vivas will be held in respective departments of the Phd students; and if the facility is not available at the department, it will be held at the university’s computer centre via Skype or any other virtual platform.

Members of the committee have also issued guidelines to be followed while conducting the vivas.

“Chairperson of the department concerned, supervisor(s), and candidates must be present during the viva. Other faculty and research scholars will attend online from their homes to ensure the interaction as is public viva-voce,” PU’s office order said.

It was also decided during the meeting that the secrecy department of the university must process the thesis for those research scholars whose PhD is pending with them, and send to the examiner for evaluation, after following due procedure. Also, report from the examiner must be preferably taken online.

In March, the syndicate, which is the university’s apex executive body had given its nod to the proposal of conducting viva for research scholars through video conferencing only where a student cannot appear physically due to valid reasons.

It has been decided that employees including guest faculty, temporary, contract teachers and contractual non-teaching staff whose term is expiring at the end of current academic session that ends on May 8 will be rehired as per requirement, when the normal functioning of the university resumes.

Panjab University DUI RK Singla said, “Once the university reopens, students will be given a few weeks to attend classes so that syllabus and other practical work be completed.”