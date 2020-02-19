Panjab University to provide benefit of past services to teachers

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 00:56 IST

Panjab University (PU) has decided to provide benefits of past services to teachers with pending cases who claimed that their past experience was not counted.

In the latest communication issued to all heads of departments and regional centres by the university administration, vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has approved the procedure to be followed for the finalisation of cases for counting of past service under University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Also, a central committee headed by varsity’s dean university instructions (DUI) has been constituted, that will decide on the eligibility of the cases.

The policy will be viable with effect from January 1, 2006, to December 31, 2015.

The issue of counting of past services of teachers at Panjab University arose in 2017 when over 100 university professors submitted their papers, claiming that their past services were not counted while considering the promotion of teachers under the career advancement scheme (CAS).Now, according to the procedure, the eligible candidates will submit the applications to the chairpersons of their departments.

The departments will send all such cases to the establishment branch which will place those cases before the central committee for screening. Later all such cases will be sent to the department concerned for pre-screening and checking the eligibility as per guidelines.

President, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), professor Rajesh Gill, said, “This is hard earned achievement of teachers. It was a long-pending demand. I hope this will benefit the teaching community.”

The move came after the matter was deliberated in the syndicate meet on October 16, 2019, wherein it was resolved that a committee will be constituted to frame rules to define transit period (in consonance with the UGC regulations) in cases where the persons, who have applied through proper channel, join the university service after serving in other institutions/organisations.

Provisions of new policy

According to the policy approved by the syndicate as per the UGC regulation, the essential qualifications of the post held were not lower than the qualifications prescribed by the UGC, AICTE or any other regulatory body as applicable at that time for assistant professor, associate professor and professor.For applying for the benefit under counting of past service, the candidates have to apply through proper channel.