e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University to provide benefit of past services to teachers

Panjab University to provide benefit of past services to teachers

The issue of counting of past services of teachers at Panjab University arose in 2017 when over 100 university professors submitted their papers, claiming that their past services were not counted while considering the promotion of teachers under the career advancement scheme (CAS)

chandigarh Updated: Feb 19, 2020 00:56 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Panjab University (PU) has decided to provide benefits of past services to teachers with pending cases who claimed that their past experience was not counted.

In the latest communication issued to all heads of departments and regional centres by the university administration, vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has approved the procedure to be followed for the finalisation of cases for counting of past service under University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Also, a central committee headed by varsity’s dean university instructions (DUI) has been constituted, that will decide on the eligibility of the cases.

The policy will be viable with effect from January 1, 2006, to December 31, 2015.

The issue of counting of past services of teachers at Panjab University arose in 2017 when over 100 university professors submitted their papers, claiming that their past services were not counted while considering the promotion of teachers under the career advancement scheme (CAS).Now, according to the procedure, the eligible candidates will submit the applications to the chairpersons of their departments.

The departments will send all such cases to the establishment branch which will place those cases before the central committee for screening. Later all such cases will be sent to the department concerned for pre-screening and checking the eligibility as per guidelines.

President, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), professor Rajesh Gill, said, “This is hard earned achievement of teachers. It was a long-pending demand. I hope this will benefit the teaching community.”

The move came after the matter was deliberated in the syndicate meet on October 16, 2019, wherein it was resolved that a committee will be constituted to frame rules to define transit period (in consonance with the UGC regulations) in cases where the persons, who have applied through proper channel, join the university service after serving in other institutions/organisations.

Provisions of new policy

According to the policy approved by the syndicate as per the UGC regulation, the essential qualifications of the post held were not lower than the qualifications prescribed by the UGC, AICTE or any other regulatory body as applicable at that time for assistant professor, associate professor and professor.For applying for the benefit under counting of past service, the candidates have to apply through proper channel.

tags
top news
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News