Patiala car dealers get another ultimatum to remove encroachments

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:02 IST

The Patiala municipal corporation and the traffic police, on Tuesday, have given yet another ultimatum to the car dealers in city to remove encroachments on roads, which have been converted into private parking spaces by the dealers.

The residents are struggling due to shortage of parking space, especially at Choti Baradari market, which houses a number of educational institutions and branches of leading banks, resulting in high footfall in the area.

The entire parking complex has been encroached upon by the car dealers, who have illegally parked their cars outside their shops. Vehicles can also be spotted parked on either sides of the roads. These vehicles too belong to the dealers. The current scenario forces pedestrians to walk on city roads amid traffic, with two- and four-wheelers speeding past them.

The market remains jam packed throughout the day and during peak hours it leads to chaotic traffic conditions.

An MC spokesperson said that they held a meeting with car dealers and asked them to remove the illegally parked vehicles from the complex. “Though they have agreed to clear the encroachments, they have now started parking their cars on the other side of the complex, causing inconvenience to the shopkeepers,” he said.

He added that the municipal corporation and traffic police have now given them another ultimatum to clear the roads if they want to avoid serious action.

“We have roped in traffic police to take strict action against them and challan all incorrectly parked vehicles,” he said. He added that in 2013, the Punjab and Haryana high court had issued orders to clear the illegal parking areas, but nothing has been done till date.