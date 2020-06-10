e-paper
Patiala man booked for murder of 8-month pregnant wife

The couple had been married for three years.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 23-year-old man, Ganga Kumar, allegedly murdered his 8-month pregnant wife, Saroj, 21, in a fit of rage in Saidkheri village in Rajpura sub-division on Wednesday. The couple had been married for three years. Kheri Gandian SHO Mehma Singh said the accused had heated argument with his pregnant wife, and attacked her with a sharp-edged knife.

“The woman received two deep cuts in her stomach and back and bleeding profusely was rushed to the local civil hospital from where she was referred to government Rajindra hospital,” the SHO added, saying she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The accused is absconding. Police have booked the accused for murder.

