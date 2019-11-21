Patiala MC to hire consultant to prepare DPR of carcass utilisation plant

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:10 IST

Aiming to resolve the issue of animal carcasses lying unattended on roadsides, the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) has plans to hire consultants for designing a proposal of setting up a carcass utilisation plant in the Royal City.

The proposal was tabled before the MC’s General House in September, where plan for establishment of the plant had received a go-ahead. As per the initial plans, the civic body has decided to set up a plant at Dudhar village, 20km from the district headquarters in Samana subdivision.

The municipal corporation had taken possession of at least 20 acre land at Dudhar village on lease for setting up a solid waste management plant which is still is limbo.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said that the civic body is going to hire a consultant who will help them in preparing a detailed project report (DPR) and request for proposal (RFP) for the project.

“We have also approached officials of the municipal corporation in Ludhiana, where the process of setting up a similar plant has already been started,” he said. Modern slaughter house project is already undergoing in Patiala, but lacks a rendering process facility.

For rendering, the carcass utilisation plant is the need of hour as it will help in resolving the nuisances created by hadda rodis.

The Patiala MC has also received communiques from the nearby municipal committees in Sanaur, Patran, Samana, Bhiwanigarh and Rajpura to set up a carcass utilisation plant as they have resources and land available.

Modern Abattoir project in a limbo

Even though the initial formalities for the new modern abattoir project have been completed, the project is still in a limbo. No progress has been made in the past one year.

At least 150 small and big abattoirs are presently operating in the city, creating nuisance in public areas.

The civic body has failed to make permanent arrangement even after the project was passed by the government a year ago.

The animals are being slaughtered in unhygienic conditions and their flesh is displayed outside the shops from which foul smell emanates, complain residents.

The new modern abattoir will be equipped with new techniques for slaughtering animals so that the foul smell does not emanate. It will also have a special provision for animal excreta and other waste.

The abattoir project envisages required medical examination of animals and birds by veterinary doctors before being slaughtered and sold for public consumption.

During the SAD-BJP (Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party) tenure, the modern abattoir project was proposed at an estimated cost of ₹11 crore.

The project was to be executed with centre-state fund with 60% of the total cost being shared by the central government, while the state government’s share was pegged at 40%. But, the project failed to take off.

However, after coming to power in 2017, the Patiala municipal corporation led by the Congress party, redesigned the project and prepared a fresh detailed project report and sent same to state government. At least one acre land at Ghalori Gate has been earmarked for this project.