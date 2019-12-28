Patiala: Patient attacks doctor in OPD of Rajindra hospital

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:16 IST

In yet another incident, a 46-year-old doctor was allegedly attacked by a patient in the out-patient department (OPD) of Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Saturday.

The patient allegedly caught the doctor by his neck and attacked him with a stool. The doctor was rescued by his colleagues.

The incident took place at around 12:15pm when the doctor was in OPD of the medicine department and was taking a 15-minute break. A written complaint has been lodged with the police by the doctor and the medical superintendent of the hospital.

According to police, the accused patient has been identified as Davinder Singh, who is in his early twenties and is a resident of Malewal village in Patiala district. Police said that the accused is absconding.

Victim Dr Ashish Bhagat told HT that he was attending to patients at OPD number 14 of the medicine department. The accused attacked him while he was taking a break.

“The accused was assigned number 36. He was continuously asking me to attend to him first. I told him that he will have to wait. Later, when the other doctors and I were taking a 15-minute tea break, he picked up a stool and attacked me. I somehow managed to save myself from being hit,” the doctor said.

“I raised an alarm immediately. He then caught me by my neck. The other doctors rushed into the OPD and rescued me. Apart from attacking me, Davinder also tried to attack a junior resident who was trying to save me,” Dr Ashish added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mewa Singh, who is in-charge of the Model Town police post, said, “We have received a complaint from the hospital regarding the attack on Dr Ashish. A case has been registered against Davinder under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Lines police station.”