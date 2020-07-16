Pay dues or face cancellation: CHB to allottees

chandigarh

Jul 16, 2020

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has asked its allottees to clear the outstanding dues or face cancellation of allotment. CHB chief executive officer (CEO) Yashpal Garg said details of unpaid dues can be noted by allottees on the website, www.chbonline.in.

Allottees are requested to make online payments as far as possible, without any additional cost. If needed, offline payment can be made through cash/cheque/draft, after generating a challan from the CHB website, at any HDFC branch.

“To encourage online payments, the board holds a computerised draw every month and awards Rs 1,000 each against 10 selected online transactions,” he added.