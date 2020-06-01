People can go for morning walks, but should avoid sitting on benches in parks: Ludhiana Police chief

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:42 IST

People can now go for a morning walk from 5am, but they should maintain social distancing and avoid sitting on benches in parks.

This was stated by commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal while answering queries of residents about lockdown 5.0 during a live session on the Facebook on Monday.

He said players have also been allowed to resume practice, but sports complexes and stadiums would open without spectators.

The police chief added people have to take precautions to save themselves from coronavirus. He asked people to wear masks while going out and wash their hands repeatedly.

“People coming from foreign countries and other states will be quarantined as per government instructions. While no pass is now required to go to any other district or state, but no movement has been allowed on roads from 9pm to 5am. Shops will remain open till 7pm,” said the police chief.

“Fast food sellers have to wait for some more time to resume operations. Schools and other educational institutes can be opened for administration work only. Double riding on two-wheelers is allowed, but roaming around without reason will not be allowed,” he added.

The police chief added cinemas, malls, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, assembly halls and religious places would also operate from June 8.

He said inter-state movement of buses would be allowed with mutual consent of the states and that of taxis, cabs, stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars would be permitted against self-generated e-passes without any restriction.

He added liquor vends would, however, remain open from 8 am to 8 pm and barber shops, salons, beauty parlours and spas would be allowed from 7am to 7pm.

Informing that all categories of industries had been allowed to operate in both rural and urban areas, he said construction activity was allowed without any restriction in both urban and rural areas and agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry, veterinary services and others were also allowed without any restriction.

The commissioner said social distancing of a minimum of six feet would always be maintained. He said no separate permission would be required by industries and other establishments to resume their operations, adding that all employees, whether government or private, would be allowed to move without passes from 5am to 9pm.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said any violation of lockdown guidelines would be punishable under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When Rajat Sharma, a Facebook user, asked if tuition centres have been allowed to open, the police chief said group tuitions have not been allowed, but home tuition to one student is allowed.

On the complaint of Facebook users about overcharging by three-wheeler drivers, the police chief said appropriate action would be taken against defaulters.