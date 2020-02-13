PGIMER admn tells doctors to refrain from going on strikes

chandigarh

The management of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has directed faculty members and resident doctors to refrain from going on strikes.

Fresh directions have been issued to all department heads citing orders from the ministry of health and family welfare received by the institute earlier this month.

The ministry in the orders to the PGIMER has stated Supreme Court of India orders passed on an appeal filed by the People for Better Treatment (PBT), a Kolkata-based voluntary organisation, against the practice of strike by doctors.

Supreme Court orders said that doctors, “who carry out a noble service as God’s agent by saving lives of people, should not resort to strikes with any intermittent cause, but undertake their responsibility with efficiency and utmost sincerity at all times”.

‘COMPLY WITH SC ORDERS’

PGI has said that all doctors concerned, including faculty members, senior residents, junior residents and senior medical officers, have been directed to comply with the orders passed by the Supreme Court of India and not resort to any strike.

In the past, the association of resident doctors has called for many a strike.

In July 2016, health services at PGI were badly hit as resident doctors held a protest and suspended work for five hours—from 8am to 1pm. Due to the strike, around 4,000 patients were sent back without treatment.

Resident doctors were angry over the PGIMER administration’s failure to arrange for a coffin and ambulance to ferry the body of a junior resident Dr Dhanshree Sharma, a second-semester student pursuing mater’s in paediatrics, who had died in a road accident at Naraingarh in Ambala district, 50 km from Chandigarh.

In August 2016, medical services were affected after resident doctors went on strike demanding better facilities and security on the campus. The strike by the PGIMER junior doctors was sparked by an incident in which an angry relative had slapped a doctor in the emergency ward for delay in attending to his mother, hours after she was admitted.

In June 2019, resident doctors went on a strike and held a massive rally in Chandigarh in support of doctors who were attacked in West Bengal. Similarly in August 2019, doctors went on a strike in protest against National Medical Commission Bill.

‘FIGHT FOR GENUINE ISSUES’

Association of resident doctors head Dr Uttam Thakur said causing inconvenience to patients is not their motive. “We fight for genuine issues. We fight for our safety and our demands for proper working hours and duties, which we perform. However, we abide by the Supreme Court rulings. Meanwhile, government should work on issues which concern the medical fraternity. We treat our patients with goodwill and will continue to do so.”

President of faculty association Dr JS Thakur said it will be premature to comment on the matter. “We have just received the copy of the order and a special meeting of the faculty association office bearers will be called to discuss the course of action on whether we need to take up the matter with the administration or not.”