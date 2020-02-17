e-paper
Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
PGIMER Chandigarh asks doctors to opt for cost-effective countrymade implants

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram suggested going for products made in India if they are good quality and cost less

chandigarh Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:37 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has directed its faculty members to use countrymade implants and other consumables for patients covered under ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “In case there are no issues with the quality of products manufactured in India and if they cost less, we should go for using them.”

The doctors have also been asked to keep the cost of patients’ treatment affordable and ensure that the implants/consumables are as per the policy of the government of India and sourced through Jan Aushadhi or Amrit stores.

The doctors have been told to keep the expenditures “within the package ceiling limits” of the Centre-led health scheme. If the cost of consumables go beyond the said limits, the PGIMER department concerned will have to get a nod from the state health agency after providing full justification.

WHAT AYUSHMAN BHARAT SCHEME IS
Launched in September 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a flagship scheme of the government of India based on the recommendations by National Health Policy 2017. Aimed to achieve the World Health Organisation’s vision of universal health coverage, the initiative provides cashless cover up to ₹5 lakh to each eligible family per annum, for the listed secondary and tertiary care conditions.

