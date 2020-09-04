PGIMER orders rollback of mandatory registration under National Digital Health Mission

chandigarh

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has revisited its order asking its staffers to mandatorily get their health IDs created under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

The PGIMER administration in its order on August 28 had said that it is mandatory to get registered through the specific portals for the generation of health IDs. It is learned that after opposition from several quarters, the directive has been rolled back and the exercise has been made voluntarily.

“The registration for generating health IDs is mandatory for all citizens of our country and Chandigarh administration has also initiated the registration process on the link shared by the Centre and directed to: get the facility registered, all the doctors registered and all others and their family members to get registered on this application mandatorily,” the order read.

It added that all the staff members of this Institute are accordingly requested to get themselves registered under NDHM. However, the institute on Friday in another order said that the exercise is purely voluntary.

Officials said that the order was rolled back after the NDHM authorities took up the matter with the PGIMER authorities stating that there has been some miscommunication.

The government has said that the generation of health IDs will have the option of storing health records and it is a voluntary exercise.

“As per NDHM policy, the objective of the mission is to create a system of digital personal and medical health records which is easily accessible to individuals and health service providers and is voluntary in nature. The registration for generation health IDs is a purely voluntary exercise,” the authorities said in a fresh order.