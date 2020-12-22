PGIMER’s movie nominated at International Science Film Festival

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:40 IST

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) movie “War against Covid-19” has been nominated in the category “Science and awareness on Covid-19 and other health emergencies” at the International Science Film Festival India .

It depicts the institute’s journey and its preparedness to deal with critical Covid-19 patients. “In a very short span of time, Nehru Extension Block was designated a Covid Hospital. The efforts of all staff members who worked tirelessly is depicted briefly in the film. The movie was shot in July when there was much uncertainty about the future and the lockdown was in full force. The movie revolves around the experience of all those involved in Covid-19 management,” said Abhijeet Singh from the department of clinical photography who has directed the film.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the festival on Tuesday and the valedictory function will be attended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on December 25 where the winners will be announced.

Other educational movies on breast cancer, which have also been directed by Singh, have been nominated under the category “Science for self-reliant India”. The film highlights the ways in which cancer patient can deal with the side-effects of the treatment of the disease.

The theme of IISF-2020 is “Science for self-reliant India and global welfare”.