e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER’s movie nominated at International Science Film Festival

PGIMER’s movie nominated at International Science Film Festival

Nominated in the category “Science and awareness on Covid-19 and other health emergencies”; depicts the institute’s journey and its preparedness to deal with critical Covid-19 patients

chandigarh Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) movie “War against Covid-19” has been nominated in the category “Science and awareness on Covid-19 and other health emergencies” at the International Science Film Festival India .

It depicts the institute’s journey and its preparedness to deal with critical Covid-19 patients. “In a very short span of time, Nehru Extension Block was designated a Covid Hospital. The efforts of all staff members who worked tirelessly is depicted briefly in the film. The movie was shot in July when there was much uncertainty about the future and the lockdown was in full force. The movie revolves around the experience of all those involved in Covid-19 management,” said Abhijeet Singh from the department of clinical photography who has directed the film.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the festival on Tuesday and the valedictory function will be attended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on December 25 where the winners will be announced.

Other educational movies on breast cancer, which have also been directed by Singh, have been nominated under the category “Science for self-reliant India”. The film highlights the ways in which cancer patient can deal with the side-effects of the treatment of the disease.

The theme of IISF-2020 is “Science for self-reliant India and global welfare”.

top news
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Dr Fauci calls UK travel ban ‘dramatic step’ to contain new Covid variant
Dr Fauci calls UK travel ban ‘dramatic step’ to contain new Covid variant
Jagannath temple set to reopen on Wednesday in a graded manner
Jagannath temple set to reopen on Wednesday in a graded manner
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In